Analyzing Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) and The Competition

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,199 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hargreaves Lansdown to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors 371.62% 7.10% 4.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Hargreaves Lansdown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors 1040 4477 6035 95 2.45

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hargreaves Lansdown and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus target price of $707.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,665.55%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 77.90%. Given Hargreaves Lansdown’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hargreaves Lansdown is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A 30.56 Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors $223.46 million -$4.20 million 5.96

Hargreaves Lansdown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hargreaves Lansdown. Hargreaves Lansdown is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown rivals beat Hargreaves Lansdown on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

