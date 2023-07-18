Analyzing Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) and Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Midstream Partners and Macro Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 1 1 7 0 2.67 Macro Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $31.78, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than Macro Enterprises.

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Macro Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $3.25 billion 3.24 $1.22 billion $2.77 9.89 Macro Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Macro Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Macro Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 34.25% 35.31% 9.77% Macro Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Macro Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. It also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. The company operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Macro Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Macro Enterprises Inc. provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada. Macro Enterprises Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Spiecapag Canada Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.