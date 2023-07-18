Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF Price Performance
BATS DALT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,411 shares. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.
Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF Company Profile
