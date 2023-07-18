Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS AFIF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 19,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

