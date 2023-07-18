Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

