Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

