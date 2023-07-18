Ark (ARK) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ark has a market cap of $48.66 million and $9.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002116 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002812 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,347,686 coins and its circulating supply is 174,346,674 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.