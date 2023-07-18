Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.74. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
