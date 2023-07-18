Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.74. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Athersys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athersys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 818,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 316,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

