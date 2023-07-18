Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.00

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $159.98, with a volume of 88394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atkore by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.