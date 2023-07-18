ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Down 25.5% in June

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ATRenew Stock Down 1.7 %

RERE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. ATRenew has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.95.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $418.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

