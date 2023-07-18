Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Up 2.5%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 728,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 128,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £63.19 million, a PE ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.53.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

