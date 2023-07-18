Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $13.76 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $128.78 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.76 or 0.00046137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,594,455 coins and its circulating supply is 345,875,005 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

