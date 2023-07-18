Axis Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AXTG) and BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Head to Head Survey

Axis Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Free Report) and BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axis Technologies Group and BGC Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.04 BGC Partners $1.80 billion 0.95 $48.71 million $0.11 40.28

BGC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Axis Technologies Group. Axis Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BGC Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.5% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of BGC Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axis Technologies Group and BGC Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BGC Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

BGC Partners has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.59%. Given BGC Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BGC Partners is more favorable than Axis Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Technologies Group and BGC Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A BGC Partners 2.29% 47.88% 8.33%

Summary

BGC Partners beats Axis Technologies Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axis Technologies Group

Axis Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs. It also develops a line of dimming and daylight harvesting ballasts that would utilize 54 watt lamps; and a line of addressable and load shedding ballasts, which would allow communications between the fixtures installed in the building and the building management systems. The company focuses on marketing its products to commercial users of fluorescent lighting fixtures, including office buildings, wholesale and retail buildings, hospitals, schools, and government buildings. The company was formerly known as Axis Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axis Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2006. Axis Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, consulting, and other back-office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, the company offers electronic and hybrid brokerage, other financial technology solutions, market data and related information services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the BGC, BGC Partners, BGC Trader, GFI, GFI Ginga, CreditMatch, Fenics, Fenics.com, FMX, Sunrise Brokers, Poten & Partners, RP Martin, kACE2, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, and Lucera brand names. Further, it provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; and option pricing and analysis tools. Additionally, the company offers LumeFX, a distributed FX platform with managed infrastructure and software stack; LumeMarkets, a multi-asset class aggregation platform, Connect, a global SDN for rapid provisioning of connectivity to counter-parties, and Compute, an on-demand, co-located compute services in financial data centers. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

