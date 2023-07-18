Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

