Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 1,181,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.55. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $88,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 1,243.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 910,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

