Banco Macro S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Banco Macro has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Banco Macro stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. 227,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,678. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Trium Capital LLP lifted its position in Banco Macro by 70.4% during the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 17,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Banco Macro by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Macro by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the period.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

