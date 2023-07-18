Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 29.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. 81,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,625. The company has a market capitalization of $893.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank First by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank First by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bank First by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

