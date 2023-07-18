Bank of America Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $425.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RH. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.87.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $364.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.53. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in RH by 0.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.