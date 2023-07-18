Banner (BANR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banner Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. Banner has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76.

Banner Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Banner

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Banner by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

