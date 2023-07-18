Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIXW) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bannix Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNIXW remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. Bannix Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

