Barclays Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $163.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $152.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.54.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $146.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.63.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,652.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,912 shares of company stock worth $41,778,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 362.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 40.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,878,000 after purchasing an additional 373,205 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

