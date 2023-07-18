Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 496,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Articles

