Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.37.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$555.34 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 38.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.8207024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$50,274.00. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Stories

