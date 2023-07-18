Benchmark Cuts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $28.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.