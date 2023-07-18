BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BIO-key International Trading Down 2.6 %

BKYI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 121.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.86%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

