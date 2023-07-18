Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 40,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.03.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.