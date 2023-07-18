Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 40,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

