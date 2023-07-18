BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 39,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,663. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,037,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.