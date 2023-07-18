BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 39,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,663. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
