Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Securities cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.94.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

See Also

