BMO Capital Markets Raises Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$2.15

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.56.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $241.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
