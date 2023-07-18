BMO Capital Markets Trims PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Target Price to C$9.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of PHX Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of PHX opened at C$6.86 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.38 and a 52-week high of C$8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96. The stock has a market cap of C$350.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.31.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$166.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.35 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1041322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

