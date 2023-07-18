Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $364.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.00.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

BDNNY opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.70 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.8424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 16.50%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

