Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. 5,484,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,870. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,108 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,352. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

