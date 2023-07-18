Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.94.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Braze Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,780 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Braze by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

