Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $98.87.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

