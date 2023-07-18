Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $98.87.
Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions
In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
