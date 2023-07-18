Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target at $11.46

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.