Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $315.07

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,996. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s
Moody’s Stock Performance
MCO opened at $356.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $357.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.48 and a 200-day moving average of $312.14.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Moody’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
See Also
