Brokerages Set Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) PT at $4.75

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,515 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $61,780,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,810,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,508,000 after acquiring an additional 569,271 shares during the period.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Sabre has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

