Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $126,560. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

BRKL traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 474,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $874.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $98.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.