BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target Cut to C$3.40

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTBIF stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
