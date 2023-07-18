BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target Cut to C$3.40

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTBIF stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

