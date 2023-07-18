Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 566,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $12.34. 324,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,607. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

