Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.02

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 5042717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Cameco by 19.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

