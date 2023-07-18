Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.17.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 24.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 151,741 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 46.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 117.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.