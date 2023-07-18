Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.17.
Camtek Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $43.64.
Institutional Trading of Camtek
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 24.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 151,741 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 46.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 117.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
