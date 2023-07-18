CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $441,175.20 and $44.27 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,054.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00312597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.86 or 0.00834589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00562081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00063417 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00123983 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

