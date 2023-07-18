Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.27

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 70610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $595.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
