Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.27

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 70610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $595.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.