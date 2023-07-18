Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.25

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 120112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $802.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 96,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

