Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $164.60

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 164.60 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 2073897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.20 ($2.51).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 249 ($3.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of £254.56 million, a PE ratio of -241.37, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a GBX 115 ($1.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 52.27%. This is a boost from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

