Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Jul 18th, 2023

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CCSO traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $20.80. 3,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

