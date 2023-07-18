Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.70.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.3 %

CASY opened at $248.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $194.90 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.16.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

