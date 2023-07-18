Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.70.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.3 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.16. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $194.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 159,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.