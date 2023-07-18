CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $189.61 on Tuesday. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.59.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 445,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

